Four children died in fire at Republican Perinatal Centre

9 January 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Republican Perinatal Centre where the fire engulfed 35 m², patients and staff on the third and fourth floors of the building were evacuated. A criminal case has been opened over the fire at the Republican Perinatal Centre, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the joint information of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ministry of Emergency Situations and TABIB.

The bodies of 4 children who were being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Republican Perinatal Centre were found.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 3 people were hospitalised in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Centre due to smoke poisoning. They were given the necessary medical assistance, their condition is stable and they are planned to be discharged home for outpatient treatment.

In extinguishing the fire and evacuation of the Republican Perinatal Centre, located in Baku city, Khatai district, on Yusif Safarov Street, 20 units of equipment and about 90 people of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved.

