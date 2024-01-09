Large quantities of weapons and ammunition found in Khankandi and Khojali

9 January 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were found in Khankandi and Khojaly cities, Azernews reports.

On 8 January, during the activities carried out by police officers, 1 grenade launcher, 1 machine gun, 37 automatic rifles of different brands, 2 pistols, 10 rifles of different brands, 28 grenades, 23 fuses, 7,277 cartridges of different calibers, 131 magazines, 12 bayonet knives and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankandi city.

On the territory of the town of Khojaly, 30 assault rifles of different brands, 1 grenade launcher, 2 sniper rifles, 10 grenades, 1 shotgun, 23,300 rounds of ammunition, and 23 magazines were found and seized.

