President of ITA meets with Chairman of Turkiye's Council of Higher Education

9 January 2024 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

President of the International Turkish Academy, Academician Shahin Mustafayev, met with Chairman of the Higher Education Council of the Republic of Turkiye, Erol Özvar, Azernews reports.

According to the International Turkish Academy, during the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the structures.

Both parties discussed the possibilities of a mutual exchange of experience among young scientists from Turkic states. The dialogue also explored the potential for Turkish specialists to participate in the projects of the Turkic Academy. Erol Özvar expressed his interest in the initiative and readiness to work together.

At the end of the meeting, Shahin Mustafayev expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the Supreme Educational Council for sharing his experience in the field of education. Mustafayev also presented the scientific works published by the Turkic Academy. The meeting was attended by other notable figures, including the Chairman of the Turkish Language Association, Prof. Osman Mert, Vice President of the Turkic Academy, Askhat Kessikbayev, and a member of the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Turkiye, Prof. Naci Gundogan.

---

