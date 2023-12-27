Baku, Yerevan ready to finalise peace treaty, says Russian diplomat

27 December 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov has told journalists that Baku and Yerevan are ready to finalise a peace treaty, Azernews reports.

Asked about the presence of "opposing sides" - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - at the informal CIS summit, Peskov said that the sides are ready to ink a peace document.

"They are not opposing sides; they state their full readiness to reach a single document, to finalise the peace talks, to reach a single document, a peace treaty. There is no risk here," Peskov said.

The Russian spokesperson added that the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg is an opportunity to support the dialogue between the two leaders, who are preparing a peace treaty.

According to the spokesman, Russia is also ready to facilitate this.

"We are not imposing our mediation, but it is certainly very important for us that our two partners, allies - not only within the CIS but also in terms of our developed bilateral relations - conclude a peace treaty as soon as possible. This would ensure an atmosphere of peace, stability, and predictability in the Caucasus, which is important for us," the official said.

