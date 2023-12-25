Azerbaijani embassy to start its work in Tehran soon
At a briefing held on 25 December, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran will be re-establish soon, Azernews reports.
Speaking about the results of the trial of the man who committed a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Kanani positively assessed the process of negotiations on some problems between the two countries.
According to Nasser Kanani, the sides defined a roadmap for the re-establishment of the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy.
