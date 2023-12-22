TUIB: Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum to be held on permanent basis

22 December 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Public Union "Businessmen and Industrialists of Turkiye and Azerbaijan" (TUIB) Hussein Buyukfirat emphasized that the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum will be held annually, Azernews reports.

According to Hussein Buyukfirat, this will contribute to Turkic unity, which is going through a historical period.

"We will continue our work in this direction. But businessmen have a great responsibility," the TUIB spokesman said.

H.Buyukfirat stated that with Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh a new era has begun in the region:

"A new door has opened in the region. We are entering the process of unification of the Turkic world".

He added that strategic decisions were made at the first Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.

Recall, Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum was held in Baku on December 21. The event was attended by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Head of the Financial Department of the President's Office Goksel Ashan.

The event, which aims to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, is also intended to make an important contribution to regional development. The forum discussed strategic issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation, as well as steps to be taken to create strong economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as potential investment opportunities.

