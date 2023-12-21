Turkish Trade Minister visits Alley of Martyrs

21 December 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs and the "Turkish Martyrdom" monument, Azernews reports. Besides, the delegation headed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat also visited the Alley of Honor.

The memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, was honoured with deep respect, and a wreath was laid in front of his grave.

The memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honoured; flowers were laid in front of her grave.

Recall that O. Bolat arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Turkiye. The forum is being held in Baku.

Within the framework of the forum, the possibilities of expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various areas will be considered, agreements and contracts on investment cooperation will be signed.

The event was attended by more than 600 representatives of government agencies and the private sector in both countries.

The forum will include panel sessions covering the areas of investment, trade, agriculture, defence industry, green energy, and wellness tourism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz