USACC holds conference on role of Azerbaijani community in Washington [PHOTOS]

21 December 2023 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

A conference on the role of the Azerbaijani community in the USA in US-Azerbaijani relations was held in Washington, Azernews reports. Representatives of the Azerbaijani community from Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, and Utah participated in the conference organised by the US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

Natig Bakhishov, the executive director of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, who started the conference with an opening speech, said that the main purpose of the event is to get together and talk about the contributions of Azerbaijanis living in the United States who have taken a certain position in bilateral relations and to further develop bilateral relations in trade, business, education, cultural, and social fields. He said that he wants to discuss the proposals for his progress.

Later, Dr. Shapoor Ansari, a member of the board of directors of the chamber, took the floor and informed the audience about the role of the USACC in the development of bilateral trade, cultural, and educational relations.

In the first panel discussions dedicated to trade and business relations, professional real estate specialist Lala Rahimova, professional consultant on international trade and business, Elshan Baloğlanov, head of WCC International, Mahir Iskander, co-founder of the platform "dingo.io" and Rabalon USA, and Illinois Emin Safarov, human resources employee of "Western & Southern Financial Group" company of the state, participated.

Additionally, in the first panel discussions moderated by Natig Bakhishov, the issues of trade, business relations, the role of cultural and social ties in promoting trade, the possibility of applying the US real estate market system in Azerbaijan, the access of talented Azerbaijani youth to work, and international financial resources were discussed.

The second panel dedicated to the topic of educational relations was moderated by Sevinj Mammadova, director of the dual degree master's program between George Washington University and Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University. Shiro Nakata, the World Bank's leading economist on education issues, and George Washington University professor James Williams talked about educational programs between Azerbaijan and the United States, and the work done in the field of education in Azerbaijan and current challenges were discussed in the panel.

In the third panel dedicated to the topic of cultural and social relations, Jamila Javadova-Spitzberg, professor of organ performance at the University of Texas, Mujgan Nazarova, librarian for Turkish languages ​​of the US Library of Congress, Ceyran Hasan, assistant professor of flute performance at the University of Utah, and human resources officer of the "North Spring Behavioral Healthcare" organization director Michael Gal talked about the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, including music and art. The panel, moderated by Vasif Eyvazzade, president of the Global Peace Organisation for Human Security, discussed the promotion of Azerbaijani music in the United States, relations between Azerbaijani libraries and the US Library of Congress, the improvement of Azerbaijani library work, and other issues.

In the end, it was noted that such discussions would further increase the role of American Azerbaijanis in the development of relations between the two countries, and it was decided to systematically continue the current platform in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz