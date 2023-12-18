Over 6,000 monuments under state protection: Deputy Minister

18 December 2023 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated at the opening of the Cultural Heritage Forum that more than 6,000 monuments are under state protection, Azernews reports.

"Culture is the hallmark of Azerbaijan. From this point of view, cultural heritage is one of the most important aspects in the presentation of the country," the deputy minister said.

It was noted that currently, 6,308 monuments are under state protection. More than 1400 objects of historical and cultural significance are registered as newly discovered monuments.

S.Yusifova emphasised that 26 historical and cultural reserves are currently in operation. Four of them are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

It was also noted that during the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, toponyms were changed, the cultural and natural heritage of our people was destroyed, illegally used, and its origins falsified and taken to Armenia.

705 cultural-historical monuments have been registered in Garabagh and East Zangazur

It was noted that the heritage of Azerbaijani people left in the territory of Armenia has also been subjected to destruction and falsification.

It was emphasised that 705 cultural-historical monuments have been registered in Garabagh and East Zangazur. Besides, a number of historical and archaeological monuments have not been registered by the state. During the occupation period, they were destroyed, and 47 monuments were wiped off the face of the earth.

Saadat Yusifova added that at present, 433 cultural and historical monuments have been surveyed, and 182 monuments are under observation.

It should be noted that the Cultural Heritage Forum (18-19 December) is held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

The Forum is held under the organisation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan within the framework of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Wide discussions will be held at the Forum with the participation of famous historians, archaeologists, artists, architects, sculptors, and other specialists in this field on preservation, development, and popularisation of Azerbaijani culture and national heritage, state support, and other directions of tangible and intangible heritage, fine and applied arts, and historical monuments.

