Azerbaijan approves regulations of commission on delimitation and security of state border with Armenia

14 December 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a resolution on approving the “Regulations on the organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked to implement the issues arising from the resolution.

---

