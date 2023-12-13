Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

13 December 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on his official X account.

It was reported that the news of the terrible terrorist attack, which killed 23 soldiers in Pakistan, deeply shocked and saddened.

The tweet reads that we express our deepest condolences and solidarity to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism.

Deeply shocked & saddened by news on horrific terrorist attack where 23 soldiers were killed in #Pakistan.



Our deepest condolences & solidarity are with brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



We condemn in the strongest terms terrorism in all of its forms.@ForeignOfficePk — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 13, 2023

---

