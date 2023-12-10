Victory elections to be held in Azerbaijan

10 December 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

A significant event occurred in Azerbaijan's sociopolitical life in 2003. On October 1st, National Leader Heydar Aliyev announced his resignation from the presidential elections and urged Azerbaijanis to vote for Ilham Aliyev, the first deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party. He believed that Ilham Aliyev and the New Azerbaijan Party would continue to do their best for the growth of Azerbaijan and the well-being of the nation.

October 15th, 20 years ago, went down in history as one of Azerbaijan's significant days. On this day, the Azerbaijani people voted for the continuation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's policy and the maintenance of the country's stability.

President Ilham Aliyev, by his deeds, proved the National Leader's words, "I believe him as myself." President Ilham Aliyev created the foundations for a new age and era in Azerbaijan, leading the country toward strategic goals built on the National Leader's solid foundation.

In general, President Ilham Aliyev's pledges have been successfully fulfilled over the last 20 years. The bleeding wound of the Azerbaijani people—the Garabagh crisis—has finally been settled, and substantive steps have been taken to liberate the Azerbaijani lands. So, in 2020, the valiant sons of the victorious Azerbaijani Army executed the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order and ensured that the valuable flag for each of us flew in the cultural treasure, Shusha.

On October 15, 2023, in the "Year of Heydar Aliyev," the President of Azerbaijan raised the Azerbaijani flag in the central square of Khankendi, and on November 8, he conducted a military parade of the valiant Azerbaijani army.

"I am glad that over the past 20 years all the promises I made and all the tasks I set for myself have been fulfilled." This statement of President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates how correct the 20-year-old decision of the Azerbaijani people was.

Thus, during the ongoing transformation in the world, Azerbaijan has created a completely new direction and political model in the region and global politics. On the one hand, the courage of Azerbaijan's valiant sons was demonstrated to the entire world; on the other hand, Azerbaijan's lost territories with a 200-year history of statehood were returned, and sovereignty and territorial integrity were assured.

President Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated that his services to the Azerbaijani people, outstanding governance, and adherence to Azerbaijani ideology, as well as the political and economic path laid forth by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are continually evolving.

Although certain political circles have always attempted to discredit Azerbaijan and cast a shadow over our achievements, the world is no longer able to make false allegations in the face of our achievements.

In this moment of transformation and the creation of modern political architecture, the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the locomotive of the South Caucasus and new center of power, is embarking on a new path, and, of course, new approaches should be used. From this point of view, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on holding early presidential elections fully reflects current reality while also demonstrating to the world how the Azerbaijani people are mobilized around their President, statehood traditions, and ideology.

Another noteworthy component of the decree is that elections will be held throughout the republic for the first time in the country's independence history. It is no coincidence that the Victory elections will go down in history as clear evidence that the Azerbaijani territorial integrity and sovereignty are fully safeguarded.

I would like to emphasize the need for strengthening the political system in order to preserve the gains made and to avoid provocations from states that cannot accept Azerbaijan's win.

The holding of the first early parliamentary elections in the country's history in 2020, which played an important role in the country's socio-political life, and the adoption and approval of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Political Parties" created conditions for the formation of a healthier political environment in the country.

The decision to hold early presidential elections was reached following the completion of the procedure for state registration of political party members in the country. This has made it possible for all state-registered political parties to run in the elections. This strategy demonstrates that the country provides a fair competitive environment.

President Ilham Aliyev has become a symbol of our independence, the voice of Azerbaijan in the world, and the guarantor of the rights and security of Azerbaijanians worldwide along our winding road.

I am confident that our people, who will never tire of saying, "Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" will support the country's leader, who has worked tirelessly for many years to create and implement this slogan in the new elections. I believe our people will actively support the state leader's foreign and domestic policy and the country's sustainable development, including the process of transforming native Garabagh into a paradise and creative work in other regions of the country.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

