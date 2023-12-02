Famous performers to appear at Prize giving show in Baku

2 December 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

The artistic programme of the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, which will be held for the first time in Baku on December 8, will present guests and viewers of the broadcast with bright moments, Azernews reports,

As Azernews reports, the Award Ceremony, which will be held with the full comradeship of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, will be remembered by an interesting stage performance.

The unforgettable three-part Baku awards show, which has been held since 2011, will begin with a presentation by the FIA in the Land of Lights. The presentation will demonstrate the possibility of integration and co-operation through music, the only language equally understood by all peoples of the world without translation.

The award ceremony will feature the native sounds of the folk song "Yellow Bride", which touches the most tender feelings of every Azerbaijani and is recognised worldwide as the embodiment of our country's cultural heritage.

The programme, which will be organised in the format of interactive dialogue with the audience, will also carry a message about the importance of intercultural dialogue. Thus, the importance of diversity and harmony between East and West will once again be conveyed through the synthesis of music of different genres that will be played at the presentation.

People's artists Alim Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, honoured artists Alexei Miltikh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fergana Gasimova, Isfar Sarabski, performers Araz Ozara, Tural Mammadli, soloists of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments, Mirvari Dance Ensemble, performances of the rhythm band Natigi will add colour and impressive moments to the ceremony.

Following the FIA General Assembly, the FIA Awards Ceremony is organised, which is considered one of the most spectacular events of the year in the field of sports, and awards are given in various categories of motorsport.

---

