President Ilham Aliyev meets President of UAE

30 November 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, which will be organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

On November 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan started in the city of Dubai.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz