EU Delegation to Azerbaijan invites to study in Europe

19 November 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Mihalko has invited those wishing to study at European universities to the Education in Europe exhibition held in Baku, he told the X page, Azernews reports.

"Thousands of young people will be able to get information about European universities, educational opportunities and ERASMUS+ at the "Education in Europe" exhibition taking place in Baku. Take part in the largest educational exhibition of the South Caucasus today!", - the report says.

It should be noted that the "Education in Europe" exhibition is one of a series of events held within the framework of the initiative "European Year of Skills". The European Union has declared 2023 as the "European Year of Skills" to help people acquire relevant skills for high-paid and skilled jobs, as well as to support companies in addressing skills shortages.

The exhibition, which opened on 18 November, continues today.

🇪🇺🤝🇦🇿Education Fair “Study in Europe” in Baku on 18-19 November. Thousands of young people getting information about excellent 🇪🇺EU universities, study opportunities & ERASMUS+! The biggest education fair in South Caucasus, attend still today! #EU4Azerbaijan #StudyinEurope pic.twitter.com/HBjTTMAWrn — Peter Michalko (@MichalkoPeter) November 19, 2023

All students and professionals interested in learning in Europewww.studyineu.azони can register and join the event by applying online.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz