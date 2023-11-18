Azerbaijan is firmly committed to agenda of normalization and peace with Armenia

18 November 2023 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

"The statements on Azerbaijan voiced by Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Union (EU) High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during an interview with the Armenpress news agency in Brussels on 17 November serve as another indicator of the biased approach of the European Union representative. " Press Secretary of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizadeh said commenting on the statements of the spokesman of the European Union (EU) High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano, Azernews reports.

It is regrettable that the representative of the European Union ignores the facts of violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the invading and aggressor Armenia for 30 years, its policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, the stay of more than one million Azerbaijanis in the situation of IDPs and refugees.

"We once again remind the EU representative that the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023 were carried out on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, that our country has restored its sovereignty in a legitimate way.

Despite Azerbaijan's repeated statements that the Armenian armed forces continuing their illegal presence on our territories are a source of threat in the region and its numerous calls for their immediate withdrawal in accordance with international law, the EU representative accuses Azerbaijan of unilateral military actions, which is unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

According to him, the statement of the EU representative regarding the initiative to create an international mechanism for the rights and security of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan in connection with their migration to Armenia by their own decision is regarded by the Foreign Ministry as interference in the reintegration process in Azerbaijan.

Noting that Garabagh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizadeh stated that therefore the rights and security of the population of Armenian origin living in the region will be ensured in accordance with the Azerbaijani Constitution.

"We stress once again that Azerbaijan is firmly committed to the agenda of normalisation and peace with Armenia, this position has been proven by the consistent steps taken by us as the initiator of the peace agreement since November 2020," Secretary said.

