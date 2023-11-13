Azerbaijan reveals cases of cyber fraud by fake state structures

13 November 2023 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Centre for Combating Computer Incidents of the State Special Communications Service has warned of cases of cyber fraud by government agencies, Azernews reports.

The warning says that the fraudsters are hxxps://asanodeme.info/kommunal, hxxps://asan-cerime.net, hxxps://asan-cerime.biz and hxxp://asan-cerime. .com websites created.

"Thus, such websites, which are created under the name of paying utility bills or fines with special discounts and bonuses, attract the interest of citizens by advertising through social media, deceiving citizens, redirecting them to fake payment pages, and stealing their funds by capturing card details.

In addition to investigating such cyber fraud cases and actively working to prevent citizens from falling victim to fraudsters by blocking them nationwide, we urge citizens to be vigilant against fake pages that are updated every day and call on members of the media to help educate citizens about such frauds.

We advise citizens to be attentive to advertised campaigns, clarify the information they receive, and trust only official pages!" - the message reads.

