Turkiye's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day

8 November 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye shared a post about Azerbaijan's Victory Day on X account, Azernews reports.

The post containing the words of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan says:

"May you become a flourishing garden.

We are ready to give our heart and soul for you.

A thousand and one endearments are in my heart.

Live happily with your three-colored banner.

We celebrate the 8 November Victory Day of our Azerbaijani Turk brothers and greet our brothers wholeheartedly."

Sen olasan Gülistan,

Sene her an can gurban.

Sene binbir muhabbet sinemde tutmuş mekân.

Üç renkli bayrağınla mesut yaşa #Azerbaycan!



Azerbaycan Türkü kardeşlerimizin 8 Kasım Zafer Günü’nü kutluyor, kardeşlerimizi gönülden selamlıyoruz.#TekMilletİkiDevlet 🇹🇷🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/hG7E1g2fGk — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 8, 2023

Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved incredible success in the Patriotic War launched on September 27, 2020 to prevent successive provocations and new occupation plans of Armenia and liberate Azerbaijan’s occupied lands.

On November 8, after 28 years of longing, the city of Shusha, which is of great importance and symbolic meaning for the people of Azerbaijan, was liberated from occupation. The liberation of Shusha, the crown of Garabagh, was one of the unique military operations in the history of world war.

Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of Shusha from enemy occupation, played a decisive role in the fate of the war. All these resulted in Armenia's recognition of its defeat and capitulation.

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, it was decided to solemnly celebrate November 8 as Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan every year in order to perpetuate this unprecedented victory, which has become a celebration of the power of our people and our national pride.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz