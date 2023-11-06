Azerbaijan adopts new state standard for State Flag

6 November 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation under the State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service of the Ministry of Economy adopted new standard, AZS 001-2023 Technical Conditions of State Flag, instead of AZS 001-2006 State Flag.

Azernews reports, citing the State Service, that the updated technical conditions have been adopted by the state standard.

According to the information, this standard applies to the State Flag and determines the technical requirements for its manufacture. At the same time, the standard defines the rules for the utilisation of the State Flag.

