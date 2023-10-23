Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 joint tactical exercises performed [VIDEO]

23 October 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

"Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises are being conducted in different parts of Azerbaijan, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The next stage of the joint exercises took place with the participation of the Azerbaijan Army’s representatives from Land Forces, Combined Arms Army, Air Force, Rocket and Artillery Troops, Engineering Troops, Special Forces, as well as the special forces of the Naval Forces and the relevant troops of the Turkish Armed Forces.

In accordance with the plan, the tasks of destroying imaginary enemy targets with precise fire strikes, neutralizing the sabotage group stationed deep in the operational area, and releasing the hostages were successfully accomplished.

The servicemen from both fraternal countries involved in the exercises are demonstrating advanced professionalism in the execution of all tasks.

---

