Community: France's arms sale to Armenia is stark enmity against Azerbaijan

22 October 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

France's sale of weapons to Armenia is hostility towards Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that this was included in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The community believes that the statement of the Minister of Defense of France that an arms agreement will be signed with Armenia in the near future raises serious concerns.

"Besides, France continues its dirty activities against Azerbaijan in various international organizations.

The provision of weapons to Armenia by France serves to strengthen revanchism in this country and increases tension in the region. It is obvious that the establishment of peace in the region does not benefit official Paris in any way. France is trying to bring geopolitical competition to the South Caucasus region, and for this, it is inciting Armenia to a new war against Azerbaijan."

It is noted that even in the 21st century, this country still cannot give up its colonial mindset and racist approach such as "supporting Eastern Christianity":

"We are sure that France will fail in the policy of arming Armenia, just as it failed in its "mediation" efforts. The South Caucasus region looks more beautiful without France."

---

