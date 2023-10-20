Erdogan: We will achieve great success by protecting the spirit of brotherhood among us [PHOTO]

20 October 2023 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

We attach great importance and value to every work we do within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. As the Turkic world, we are constantly improving our cooperation in a wide range of fields, from healthcare to defense, from education to energy. After the earthquakes that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, we have not forgotten and will not forget the solidarity of our brothers in the Turkish states with our nation. I believe that we will achieve great success as long as we maintain the spirit of brotherhood between us.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed these views in a video message sent to the 9th Congress of the Turkish Medical World and the presentation ceremony of the "Aziz Sancar" science, service, and encouragement awards, Azernews reports.

Noting that the Congress played a very important role in fully mobilizing the potential of cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Turkish states, the President of Turkiye said that artificial intelligence technologies, which are growing and are expected to reach a budget of 1.5 trillion dollars by 2030, affect every area of our lives. There is no doubt that the presentations and discussions on artificial intelligence in healthcare will broaden our worldview.

At the event, our country is represented by a delegation led by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev.

Presentations of international projects and discussions on the establishment of scientific networks will be held at the conference on "Healthy artificial intelligence" this year.

