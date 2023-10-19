19 October 2023 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"New Caledonia is grateful to Azerbaijan for its support in the struggle for independence, the representative of New Caledonia," says Kayizi Pier at a press conference, Azernews reports.

Kayizi Pier also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the opportunity to find support in the struggle of the people of New Caledonia for their rights.

Pier also stressed that France is trying in every possible way to avoid including New Caledonia in the list of countries that were colonized.

“Thanks to Azerbaijan, we were able to convey our voice to the world community through such an influential platform as the Non-Aligned Movement and ask for support. We demand a second referendum on independence. We didn’t participate in the previous referendum. To do this, we need to enlist the support of the international community,” Pier said.

Also in the conference take part Wea Kuanene, a representative of the Kanak youth movement, with the speech “We hope that the Baku Platform will allow us to take the fight for the rights of Kanaks to a new level,"

“We are here to protect the rights of our indigenous peoples. The Kanaks' struggle is to achieve legitimacy. We strive to bring our problem to the whole world and get support from other countries. We hope for support from countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement. We hope that the fight for our rights and the discussion of this issue will be successful thanks to Azerbaijan and will extend beyond Baku,” Kuanene noted.

The international conference “Neo-colonialism: violation of human rights and injustice”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), opens in Baku on October 20.

Representatives from 14 countries and regions, including the overseas territories of France and Corsica, will take part in it.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was created on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants in the Complete Elimination of Colonialism conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the struggle for the freedom of people in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz