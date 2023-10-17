Armenia is ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year

17 October 2023 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before the end of the year," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says, speaking at the European Parliament, Azernews reports.

"Signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of this year has become realistic," Pashinyan says.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel has invited the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to attend a trilateral meeting in Brussels scheduled for late October.

In his speech in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Pashinyan accused Russia of coup attempts in Armenia.

"Our security allies are publicly calling for the overthrow of the democratic government in Armenia," he said during a speech at the European Parliament.

Armenian PM notes that "Armenians left Garabagh because of the inaction of Russian peacekeepers."

Earlier, Prime Minister Pashinyan said that he was not going to let Russian peacekeepers into Armenia. Thus, he said that if Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh leave the region, they should return to Russia and not redeploy to Armenia.

Pashinyan also refused to participate in the CIS summit in Bishkek, which took place on 13 October. In a telephone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, he said he would not be able to attend the event.

Also, PM adds in his speech "We are ready to restore the Meghri railroad connecting the southwestern regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan"

The PM emphasized that the establishment of transport and energy communication is one of the main agendas of the peace agreement. This road will allow not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also Georgia and Iran, to gain access to Western markets.

---

