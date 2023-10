12 October 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Both warships of the Russian Navy’s Caspian Flotilla left Baku port on October 12. The warships were on an unofficial friendly visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, ships' crews took a tour to Baku to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, and a friendly meeting of military sailors on tug-of-war and football was held.

---

