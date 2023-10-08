President: Green energy corridor project to strengthen energy security of both Azerbaijan and partner countries

8 October 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

“In addition to the traditional areas in the field of energy, there is also a green energy corridor project that connects us today. Here, Georgia and Azerbaijan, two brotherly countries, cooperate closely with European countries,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

Noting that the feasibility study of this project would be prepared in the coming months, the head of state said: “After that, I am sure we can start hands-on work. Major investments are expected. Thus, the green energy corridor and an energy cable will be built, which will strengthen the energy security of both Azerbaijan and partner countries.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz