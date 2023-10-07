There are no Azerbaijani citizens among dead and wounded in Israel

7 October 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

"There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and wounded in Israel". This was reported by head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizadeh. He noted that the Ministry is in constant contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel, Azernews reports.

Aikhan Hajizadeh also emphasised that in the near future Azerbaijani citizens will be called upon to follow the instructions of state institutions.

To recall, commander of the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigade of the armed wing of Hamas, Mohammad al-Daif, announced the beginning of Operation Storm Aqsa against Israel, 5,000 rockets were fired on the territory of the Jewish state. as part of the operation.

