Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for cooperation in environmental protection [PHOTOS]

30 September 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on current directions of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the field of environmental protection, and prospects of cooperation.

---

