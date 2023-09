27 September 2023 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

On September 27, Remembrance Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Victory Park, which is under construction in Baku.

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers on the memorial stone at the park entrance.

---

