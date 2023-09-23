National Defense University holds meeting with Polish delegation

23 September 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Military University of Technology (MUT) and the War Studies University (WSU) of the Republic of Poland visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan, the National Defense University presented to the Polish delegation an extended briefing on the military education system in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the relations between the two countries are developing in an ascending line. The meeting also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

