Abandoned combat position near Garakend settlement of Khojavend district [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

23 September 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has released footage of the abandoned combat position near the Garakand settlement of the Khojavand district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It should be noted that local anti-terrorist activities initiated by the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh led to the capitulation of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire and on 20 September 2023 at 13:00 local8 anti-terrorist activities were stopped.

According to the agreement reached, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces and illegal Armenian armed formations located in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and are completely disarmed. The units of the Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan and the illegal Armenian armed formations are released.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.

