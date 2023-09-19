"It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh, It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh!" - US pundit lambasts EU Council President

19 September 2023 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Brenda Shaffer, faculty member of the US Naval Postgraduate School, foreign policy specialist, an influential Amrican expert in South Caucasus, has sharply criticised the President of the European Council Charles Michel in her response to his post regarding the anti-terror activities conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in Garabagh economic region, where he uses the outdated expression of "Nagorno Karabakh".

In her response she wrote on her X (formerly titter):

It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh Oblast"-- the USSR collapsed over thirty years ago. It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh.

It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh Oblast"-- the USSR collapsed over thirty years ago. It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh. https://t.co/Auj2YKu0Uj — Brenda Shaffer (@ProfBShaffer) September 19, 2023

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz