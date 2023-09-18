Azerbaijani FM leaves for business trip to USA

18 September 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for New York, USA, to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

Recall that, during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's speech at the plenary session of the General Assembly, participation in the events held within the session, as well as bilateral meetings with the officials of foreign states are planned.

---

