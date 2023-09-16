Azerbaijan launches arbitration process against Armenia

16 September 2023 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has launched an arbitration process against Armenia for large-scale environmental destruction in accordance with the rules of the Berne Convention, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark at the international conference of judges themed “Access to justice in the field of ecology”, being held by the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges of Kyrgyzstan in Cholpon-Ata city on September 14-16.

He noted that the process of investigating the environmental damage caused to the nature of Azerbaijan as a result of the 30-year occupation of Armenia continues.

---

