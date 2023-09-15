Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel congratulates Jewish people [PHOTO]

15 September 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel congratulated the Jewish people on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, Azernews reports.

The diplomatic mission shared the corresponding publication on the social network X.

The post reads:

“We wish you a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year!”

To recall that Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, is one of the most significant holidays, which symbolizes the beginning of a new year and the end of the outgoing year. Rosh Hashanah begins a ten-day period of penitence culminating in Yom Kippur.

---

