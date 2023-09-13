Excavator hit mine in Lachin [PHOTOS]

13 September 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

In Lachin, an excavator was blown up by an anti-tank mine.

As the the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, today at about 16:00 in the village of Gazidere, Lachin district, an excavator belonging to one of the companies carrying out repair and restoration work on the banks of the Hakari River was blown up on an anti-tank mine.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but equipment was damaged.

An investigation into the fact is underway.

