Azerbaijani FM meets with UN High Commissioner

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk within the framework of his business trip to the Swiss Confederation on 13 September, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry's press service said that during the meeting Azerbaijan and the UN exchanged information on the current cooperation agenda in the field of human rights and the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that our country actively cooperates with UN human rights mechanisms within the framework of constructive dialogue and mutual trust. He underlined that Azerbaijan, which is fully committed to the protection of fundamental principles of human rights, regularly contributes to the strengthening of the international human rights system, promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, and constantly makes significant progress in this field.

Bringing to the attention of the other side Azerbaijan's position on the latest situation in the region, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Armenia's ongoing military and political provocations, as well as statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country and noted that such steps do not serve peace and stability in the region and create obstacles on the way of reintegration of the local Armenian population.

During the meeting, it was noted that Armenia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including ethnic cleansing, during the nearly 30-year period of occupation.

"From 1987 to 1991, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their homelands in Armenia. This is a gross violation of international law. We expect the High Commissioner and other UN specialized structures to raise the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes in Armenia.

It is very important to hold Armenia accountable in the international arena for gross human rights violations against Azerbaijanis. Such a step will be extremely important for the victims of such crimes on the way to achieving justice and will serve as an incentive for real reconciliation," Jeyhun Bayramov added.

Claims about the "humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region are groundless, Armenia's provocations against the Lachin border crossing, obstacles to the transport of goods on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, continuing claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that Armenia's armed forces have not yet been withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan, and it was emphasized that this poses a security threat.

"During 30 years of occupation, Armenia has carried out ethnic cleansing without sparing children, the elderly, and women. As a result of Armenia's aggression, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis have been deprived of the right to life, education, and health," the minister added.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also said that despite the end of the conflict and the prospect of peace in the region, there are still serious problems related to human rights, hundreds of thousands of mines laid by Armenia in the territories liberated from occupation continue. put an end to the lives of innocent people, reconstruction and construction works, and the Azerbaijani said that it hinders the right of IDPs to return to their native land.

"Mines make it difficult to carry out reconstruction and construction work in the territories and prevent Azerbaijanis from returning to their homeland. 306 people have fallen victim to mines since the signing of the tripartite statement in November 2020, and more than 3,300 in total over the past 30 years," the minister said.

