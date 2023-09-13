New education adviser appointed at Turkish Embassy in Baku

13 September 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

A new adviser on education issues has been appointed at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Yurdagul Aydogan, who has already started working in Baku, has been appointed to this position.

Previously, this position at the Turkish Embassy was held by Nurullah Yazici.

Ties in the field of education between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to strengthen. For example, recently Shusha pre-school educational institution, located in the center of Igdir city (Türkiye), has been fully prepared for the new academic year.

In the academic year 2022-2023, some 136 citizens of Azerbaijan study in various higher education institutions of Türkiye on the state line (state, intergovernmental programs, PhD).



The Education Council of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan noted that last year the total number of students arriving from Azerbaijan to Türkiye exceeded 28,500 people. The students are studying at universities in almost 50 provinces of Türkiye, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Eskisehir.

As for Azerbaijan, about 8,900 foreign students from 110 countries are currently studying in higher and specialized secondary educational institutions of the country. Most of the foreign students studying in Azerbaijan are students from Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, India, Pakistan and other countries.

