Campaign Armenia launched aimed at putting all blame for lack of progress on Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani official says

7 September 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In response to the question about the reason of his visit to Berlin, the president’s special Envoy noted that his visit to Berlin is mainly to take advantage of Germany's support on the issue of peace negotiations, as well as to pre-inform his colleagues and partners in Berlin about the Armenia's attempts to manipulate the situation concerning humanitarian aid.

"The idea is to go through, of course, bilateral agenda, but most importantly at this stage because of the circumstances to brief out German partners and friends about Azerbaijani vision on how we should proceed further in order to save the peace process with which is now at a very crucial moment and to seek the support of the German side to help us with facilitation of this peace process so that it is preserved and not diluted or diverted from the main track by artificially created manipulations or politicization of humanitarian issues," he said.

Besides that, the official has specified his points about Armenia's impeding peace process.

"First of all, we have to identify what is the opposite side. Well, I am talking first of all about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which has been going on for some time now, which the European Union and in person of Charles Michel, the president of European Council tried and tries to facilitate. So, in our assumption, I think the campaing that Armenia has now launched worldwide in order to denigrate Azerbaijan and to accuse us [Azerbaijan] in all possible sins and to manipulate with the humanitarian hardships on the ground is a tactical move which is aiming at consolidating the status quo on the ground imitating their their participation in the peace process and trying to all the blames for the lack of progress on Azerbaijan. While Azerbaijan has on numerous occasions has proven its goodwill and its sincere desire to advance with the peace process. Because it was us who proposed to Armenia the draft of the Peace Agreement. It is who proposed to talk about reopening of communication lines and delimitating the state border. It is also true that we view not the separatist entity in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan as the only responsible party in this humanitarian crisis. Because they try to depict the things in black and white accusing Azerbaijan in making their population suffer from hunger, but at the same time, they basically reject any overture for finding a compromise. They block the roads which are proposed by Azerbaijan and supported by every other stakeholder to bring in all the necessary humanitarian food by other routs. So, if a population is in need of humanitarian assistance or food, there is no way it can prove to anyone that they can do that by rejecting the viable solution," Amirbayov added.

Azernews present the interview

