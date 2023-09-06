NYT putting bureaucratic barriers to alternative views

6 September 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, addressed an open letter to The New York Times (NYT), Azernews reports.

"Instead of being a fair platform for all voices, I do regret that NYT is putting firewalls and bureaucratic barriers to alternative views.

X (former Twitter) provides an alternative even more powerful free and open platform against the information monopoly of some Western media outlets that are engaged in Soviet style propaganda against my country. While checking all of these articles, including the one NYT, you get the impression that all they have been written in the same government studio or PR company financed by the armenian lobby and government," Hajiyev said on social network X.

"A good way to start securing peace would be for Armenia to apologize, Hikmat Hajiyev, adviser to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the foreign policy affairs department of the presidential administration, told Arab News.

In response to a question regarding the discussion of the Lachin road in the UN Security Council and Armenia's claim that the Armenian population of Garabagh is experiencing a "humanitarian crisis", Hajiyev called them unsubstantiated and ungrounded allegations against Azerbaijan.

“What Azerbaijan is suggesting is to have multiple roads. And one of the important roads is the Aghdam-Khankandi road. It is much more efficient and has more logistical capabilities to reach out to the Karabakh region because Azerbaijan has completely rebuilt it,” he said.

