Responsibility for refusal of food cargo lies entirely with puppet regime and Armenia

1 September 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the puppet regime and Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists, Azernews reports.

Hajiyev recalled that discussions between the Azerbaijani side and the Russian peacekeeping contingent took place yesterday.

“The issue of food cargo being delivered via Russian peacekeepers' vehicles was also discussed. However, the information that appeared in the mass media and social networks yesterday indicates that they are trying to prevent this through some organized protests. The delivery of food cargo here once again clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan’s goodwill. The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the puppet regime and Armenia, which continues to play its role in this manipulative process,” the Aide to President underlined.

Hikmat Hajiyev expressed confidence that the representatives of the diplomatic corps will convey these facts they saw with their own eyes to the relevant authorities of their countries. “This is the fact that an atmosphere of a lie, which Armenians and some of their patrons created and try to create, has once again been destroyed,” Hikmat Hajiyev added.

---

