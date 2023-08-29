France's humanitarian aid step is continuation of show started by Armenia

29 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Statements by French officials that humanitarian aid will be sent to Armenians living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan is a continuation of the show started by Armenia, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Azernews reports.

He believes that if France wants to establish peace in the region, it should cooperate closely with Azerbaijan and Armenia. Shafiyev also warned that the UN Security Council may take a diplomatic step against Azerbaijan and that France must first make certain preparations in order to pass a resolution or any statement.

According to Shafiyev, however, official Paris is taking steps in the opposite direction, unilaterally cooperating with Armenia and the radical groups of this country. "Sending humanitarian aid should be agreed with Azerbaijan first. However, we do not see such an agreement. That's why it's a show."

He believes that currently, the main serious issue is the steps that can be taken by the UN Security Council, therefore, Azerbaijan should be vigilant: "They tried three times to pass a resolution against Azerbaijan, but they failed. This does not mean that Azerbaijan should be reassured. There may be another provocation in the Security Council, and this is a serious matter. Discussing any issue is a serious matter, we must definitely take countermeasures. In my opinion, the most dangerous point is the taking of a diplomatic step against Azerbaijan in the Security Council. The worst outcome here is the acceptance of the resolution. It is not good to make any statement, either."

Shafiyev said he does not expect any statement against Azerbaijan in the next month or two. He emphasized that France must first make certain preparations in this direction:

"For the adoption of the resolution in the UN Security Council, nine countries must support France and five permanent members must not object to it. Therefore, France should work together with Russia and come to a common position in order to adopt a resolution or any statement. It seems unlikely, but I don't completely rule it out."

