Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire by Armenia

22 August 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

On August 22 from 12:00 to 12:25 the Armenian armed forces units periodically subjected fire on the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district and the Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay district from their positions in the directions of the Azizli, Ashaghi Shorzha and Dara settlements of the Basarkechar region, using small arms, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

---

