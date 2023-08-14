Azernews.Az

Armenian occupation wiped out 8 towns and hundreds of villages in Azerbaijan

14 August 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
The 30-year occupation of Armenia has led to the complete destruction of eight towns and hundreds of villages in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about this on the social network "X".

"The destructive occupation of Armenia, which lasted for 30 years, led to the complete disappearance of 8 towns and hundreds of villages of Azerbaijan. But the unprecedented and state-funded reconstruction process is leading to the revival of the liberated territories," the publication reads.

