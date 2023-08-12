Aide to President lambasts anti-Azerbaijan article on US media as gross distortion of truth

12 August 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani presidential aide and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has criticised an article published by The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius about the Lachin road and said that the columnist justifies the occupation, Azernews reports.

The presidential aide wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"David Ignatius' column in The Washington Post is an article in a series of pre-written typical propaganda/disinformation columns against Azerbaijan. Show me who your friend is and I'll tell you who you are! David Ignatius is a good friend of Ruben Vardanyan. The latter is a criminal oligarch.

Ruben Vardanian transferred 2 billion to offshore banks through dirty money laundering schemes. David Ignatius found a cosy haven in the Aurora Initiative of Ruben Vardanian, who parachuted down to Garabagh last year and was glorified by Ignatius.

Ignatius, just as he did in 2016 when he illegally visited the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, continues to support and act as a defender of the separatist proxy regime sponsored by Armenia, misinterpreting all the facts on the ground and justifying the occupation.

As a journalist who travelled to the then-occupied lands of Azerbaijan in 2016, you turned a blind eye to the vandalism committed there. Your biased article on the functioning of the Lachin road does not surprise anyone. But such articles by The Washington Post remind me of the orders of the Soviet Politburo," Hajiyev said.

