Russian peacekeepers accompanies illegal transportation of separatists

12 August 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Illegal acts of Armenian separatists continue in Garabagh territory under the auspices of Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports.

Another such fact was recorded on August 11.

Thus, the illegal transportation of Armenians was carried out under the escort of Russian peacekeepers.

As can be seen from the video, accompanied by the armored vehicles of the peacekeepers, the Armenian illegal armed groups are carrying supplies to their combat positions through the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road once again.

It is worth noting that such videos, i.e. the illegal transportation by the Armenian separatists under the auspices of the Russian Peacekeepers in Garabagh were circulated in the media previously as well.

---

