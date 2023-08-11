Reconstruction of Yenikend-Bilasuvar section of M3 motorway continues [PHOTO] [VIDEO]

11 August 2023 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) continues capital reconstruction of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar section (from 32 to 103 kilometers) of the M3 Alat-Astara-Iran border road, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

The length of the improved road under the 2nd technical category is 71 kilometers. The road has 2 lanes, and the width of the embankment is increased to 15 meters, including the carriageway of 7.5 meters.

During the reconstruction, all artificial structures, culverts, and 7 bridges along the road are being restored.

Within the project, earthworks are currently underway. The unsuitable material of the roadbed has been excavated and compaction works are being carried out. Construction of the road base has started in the areas where the embankment is ready.

At the same time, pipe culverts and box culverts of different diameters are being constructed to ensure the passage of water. The construction of 37 water pipes has already been completed. The construction of 6 bridges is in progress within the project.

Construction works are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Construction Norms and Rules, with observance of quality schedule and under the direct control of the management of theAAYDA. In order to complete the reconstruction works in a short period of time, the necessary amount of labor force and equipment has been attracted to the construction site.

In addition to creating the basis for the safety of citizens' movement, the reconstruction works will ensure comfortable movement on the road, and facilitate the transport of goods and passengers.

