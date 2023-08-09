Representatives of Ombudswoman meet with repatriates from Syria

9 August 2023 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

The repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Syrian Arab Republic and the protection of the rights and freedoms of these persons continue, Azernews reports.

On August 3, 2023, 16 more people were brought from Syria to Azerbaijan, including 13 children and 3 women.

Representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with persons placed in the social service institution of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and were interested in the state of ensuring their rights.

During the meeting, the psychological state of women and children was studied, and representatives of the Office were informed about the measures taken toward their social rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

