In Lachin, homes are powered by solar energy [PHOTO]

8 August 2023 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Projects being implemented in Lachin, construction and installation works underway testify to the important role of this city in the economy of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a regional correspondent.

Lachin attracts attention not only by its beauty but also by the conditions created here for the convenience of residents. As the city of Lachin is located in the shape of an amphitheater, there is always a lot of sunlight here. Keeping this in mind, solar panels have been installed on the roofs of houses in Lachin.

Elnur Abdullayev, the architect of Baku Improvement Service LLC, said that this is already an alternative energy source: "The solar panels installed in Lachin produce only electricity. They are centrally set up separately for each house. These panels are installed in townhouses where the most sunlight reaches. We think this is a very good option to provide homes in the future with solar energy as an alternative energy source."

