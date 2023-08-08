Azerbaijani schoolchildren take first place at International English Language Olympiad

8 August 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani schoolchildren have won first place at the final stage of the Teeneagle International English Language Olympiad held at Brunel University in the UK, Azernews reports, citing the head of Teeneagle.

38 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan took part in the competition in 3 categories of the Olympiad, which was joined by schoolchildren aged 8-18 from 34 countries.

According to Yashar Zeynalov, head of Teeneagle Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani students won 12 gold, 14 silver, and 12 bronze medals at the award ceremony held at Cambridge Hall, which is considered one of the most important scientific centers in the world. Thus, Azerbaijani students became the first in the world in the total number of medals.

In addition, 3 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan received 1 gold and 2 silver cups, showing the highest results, the gold cup was won by 8th-grade pupils of secondary school No 189-190 Nigar Guliyeva.

It should be noted that the qualifying rounds for the TeenEagle International English Language Olympiad were held online in December, February, and March and consisted of 3 stages. The global final consisted of four main competitions: knowledge test, writing competition, vocabulary, and speaking.

Azerbaijani schoolchildren also promoted national dances and music by winning first places in talent contests organized as part of the Olympiad.

